Global celebration of Rumi’s Wedding held in Sedona

“Beyond the seventh sphere lies the endless realm of whirling. You belong to the whirling and the whirling belongs to you.” - Rumi

Please join us as we celebrate Rumi, the 13th Century Sufi Master, poet and mystic guide, who lived and taught in Konya, Turkey. His awakened presence and initiatory poetry continues to powerfully open humanity’s mystical heart and awareness. Dec. 17 is the anniversary of Rumi’s transition from the earth. He called this transition his wedding with eternity.

People from all traditions came to honor him on his wedding day in the 13th century. This celebration continues today globally.

Rumi embodied the presence on the earth of the Beloved, the awakened heart of humanity. Initiated by his master, Shams of Tabriz, he experienced the alchemical process of awakening into divine love. The poetry for which he is now globally known, spontaneously flowed through him, spilling mystical gems of gnosis, direct wisdom. Often, this occurred while he was ecstatically whirling or dancing. Hidden within this timeless transmission is a very precise spiritual teaching addressing every aspect of humanity’s global crisis and evolution. The sema or sama is the prayer ceremony of the whirling dervishes of the Sufi Mevlevi Order, inspired by Mevlana Jelaluddin Rumi and founded by Rumi’s son, Sultan Valed. This cosmic dance of universal harmony opens the heart and awakens the soul.

Performing artists are Gabrielle Young, (poetry transmissions of Rumi, Lalla, Hafiz and others), Anthony Mazzella, (concert guitar), Three Trees, (hang, saz and percussive) and Illup Gravengaard, (dance).

Gabrielle Young, (www.GabrielleYoung.com), is a visionary performance and recording artist well-known for her performances of the initiatory poetry of Rumi and other spiritual masters. Collaborating with international musicians, her concerts are symphonies of consciousness celebrating ecstatic reunion with the Beloved, universal harmony and compassion. Programs, retreats and recordings gift an embodied experience of gnostic vision at the heart of all wisdom traditions.

“Gabrielle Young has honed her being and her art. She is not merely a marvelous interpreter of Rumi’s poetry, but a transmitter of its sacred fire. She is an alchemist of word, gesture and movement.” - Andrew Harvey (Author, Poet, Mystic Activist)

Anthony Mazzella, (AnthonyMazzella.com), is an innovative guitar performer and award winning recording artist acknowledged as one of the top ten guitarists in the country. He is an established artist in the genre of instrumental world music fusing jazz, classical, flamenco, rock, medieval, middle-eastern, electric and acoustic fingerstyle.

Three Trees, (www.threetreessedona.com) is a master percussionist, creator of ‘SoulMonic™ Sound Healing’, and a craftsman of drums, didgeridoos, and native flutes.

Dancer, Illup Gravengaard, offers the traditional whirling meditation.

Advanced tickets are available at Chocolatree in W.Sedona or online at www.gabrielleyoung.com/calendar. Advanced tickets are $20 through Dec. 15 and $25 at the door. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The event will be held at the Sedona Creative Life Center at 333 Schnebly Hill Road in The Great Room.

Thanks to our wonderful sponsors for Rumi’s Wedding 2017: Adele Seronde, Awakenings Yoga Studio, Blue Sage Spa, ChocolaTree, Interdependence Foods, Sedona Acupuncture.