Good Morning Sedona hosts holiday season networking breakfast

Good Morning Sedona invites all area businesses, tourists and locals to celebrate and partake in one of the best ways to connect in Sedona at the Good Morning Sedona’s community breakfast show on Friday, Dec. 15 at Los Abrigados Resort & Spa in West Sedona. Breakfast is served at 7 a.m. and is catered by Spoke & Wheel Eatery. The networking and show starts at 7:30 a.m.

The show is over by 9 a.m. This is a great way for everyone, including tourists and residents in Sedona to come be entertained, meet new people, and learn what is happening in town by Sedona’s Mayor and the Chamber of Commerce.

Each attendee receives a bag of promotional material provided by the attendees who drop off 70 promotional items to the Chamber’s office by noon, on Dec. 14. This is a free benefit to attendees.

This particular Good Morning Sedona will be themed to celebrate the holiday season looking forward to a prosperous New Year. As always GMS includes upbeat entertainment segments in between lots of time for networking. Popular jazz pianist, singer Steve Sandner will be on hand as the GMS House Musician and the featured entertainment is Verde Valley Sinfonietta’s 1st Chair Cellist Dianne Springfield and classical flutist Claudia Tulip of “Music by Earth & Sky.” As a new addition to every GMS, the morning is videoed live by Sedona Media Services, edited and shown on the Good Morning Sedona web page which is found on the Sedona Chamber’s website.

Those who attend will receive guest bags of promotional goodies, a delicious buffet breakfast, be entertained and most importantly given the opportunity to meet and greet fellow business persons in the area including Santa who is flying in from the North Pole for a special visit.

Besides several networking opportunities during breakfast show, guests can choose to enter in the popular “Gong Contest” where four randomly chosen attendees have 30 seconds to stand up and promote their business. In a spirit of fun, if one goes over the time limit, they will be “gonged.” Four new Sedona Chamber members will also have an opportunity to sign up to speak for 30 seconds as a “New Member Quickie”, (first come first serve), upon entering the ballroom that morning.

Amidst the networking exercises are update reports by Sedona’s Mayor, Sandy Moriarty and CEO for Sedona Chamber of Commerce, Jennifer Wesselhoff. Interspersed throughout the show are two entertainment spots, including a promotional video produced by Stan McMeekin’s Anarchy Picitures for Gold Sponsor, Four Peaks Financial Services. The entire show is video by Sedona Media Services and placed on GMS’s website, GoodMorningSedona.com

Good Morning Sedona is sponsored by the Sedona Chamber of Commerce, Spoke and Wheel Eatery and sports six other “Gold & Silver” sponsors namely, Sedona Marketing, APS, Four Peaks Financial Services, Sefton Engineering, A New Day Spa, Sedona Media Services, and Acupuncture & Asian Medicine.

Tickets are $20 in advance online at GoodMorningSedona.com or drop off a check at the Sedona Chamber of Commerce administration office prior to noon, Dec. 14. Tickets are $25 the morning of the show. For information call 928-204-1123. Remember, the $20 advance tickets are available online.