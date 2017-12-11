Sedona Jazz at the Church presents their annual “Have Yourself a Jazzy Little Christmas” concert Sunday, Dec. 17.

This year, the performance will be showcasing the Steve Sandner Quartet with pianist/vocalist Steve Sandner, saxophonist Chris Counelis, percussionist Ron James and double bassist Zac Carson.

The quartet will be presenting a fabulous show of Christmas tunes, jazzy songs and even a smattering of poetry.

Steve Sandner is a mainstay in Sedona throughout the year, playing weekly at Dahl & Di Luca restaurant for the past ten years. In the Summer he travels back to his Midwestern roots in Michigan, doing the resort towns and playing with a multitude of fine jazz musicians throughout the United States.

Double bassist Zac Carson is a newcomer to Jazz at the Church, this being his first concert. Zac performs at Dahl & Di Luca on weekends, is a bassist in the Flagstaff symphony orchestra and is busy gigging throughout Northern and central Arizona.

Saxophonist Chris Counelis, an alumni of Berklee School in Boston, landed in Sedona a few years ago, and is a first-call reed man in Northern Arizona.

Chris has played at Jazz at the Church twice, and commands a loyal following of enthusiastic fans throughout Northern Arizona.

Percussionist Ron James is one of the most versatile and busy drummers in the Southwest. He’s been playing and teaching professionally for over 20 years in the Southwest and the Northwest, and has toured throughout Europe and Asia, together with appearing on more than 40 recording projects.

Tickets for Sunday’s concert are $15 and can be purchased online and also at the door.

Tickets bought online will be held at the church at Will Call, and entitles the bearer to be admitted before tickets are sold at the door on the day of the concert. Doors open for season ticket holders at 2:20 p.m. and Will Call folk at 2:30 p.m.

At-the-door ticket sales begin at 2:40 p.m., and the concert begins at 3 p.m.

The public is encouraged to come early, as the norm for each concert is a full house.



Saint Luke’s Church is the home of Sedona Jazz at the Church, and is located in the Chapel area of Sedona, on Highway 179 between the Back O’ Beyond and Chapel Road roundabouts.



For more information, call the church (928-282-7366) or visit the internet home of Sedona Jazz at the Church, found at www.episcopalnet.org.