Holiday celebrations at Main Stage

Main Stage in Cottonwood is hosting some big celebrations this weekend.

On Friday, Dec.15 local favorite DJ ill.Ego teams up with Vinchi Studios to bring their second installment of CAYA (Come As You Are).” The electronic dance night boasts of “bringing the bass to Main Stage” with a state of the art sound system for a high energy night on the dance floor. Ill.Ego will be joined by fellow local DJ’s DJ Johnny K, DJ Jesse and AirBourne. The dance party starts at 9 p.m. and is free.

Saturday, Dec. 16 Main Stage plays host to the 2nd annual “Sugar Thieves Holiday Party.” Arizona favorites, the Phoenix-based blues band, The Sugar Thieves, return to the venue for a night of hard-hitting blues. The Sugar Thieves were born in 2006, in a smoky dive bar in Tempe. Over the past seven years they’ve independently produced and released five albums, and have won the Phoenix Blues Society’s “Arizona State Blues Showdown” three times. In 2009, 2010, and 2013, The Sugar Thieves went on to compete in the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, where in 2009 they were voted one of the top ten unsigned blues bands in the world, and won the “People’s Choice” award in 2010 and 2013. The show begins at 9 p.m. and is $5 at the door.

Main Stage is located 1 S. Main St. in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to close and 9 a.m. to close, and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.