Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Director: Rian Johnson

Writers: Rian Johnson, George Lucas

Producers: Ram Bergman, Kathleen Kennedy, J.J. Abrams, et. al.

Cast: Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Billie Lourd, Domhnall Gleeson, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Andy Serkis, Gwendoline Christie, Laura Dern, et. al.

Having taken her first steps into the Jedi world, Rey joins Luke Skywalker on an adventure with Leia, Finn and Poe that unlocks mysteries of the Force and secrets of the past.

Rated PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi action and violence.

Permanent

Magnolia Pictures

Director: Colette Burson

Writer: Colette Burson

Producers: Mary Ann Marino, Haroula Rose, et al.

Cast: Patricia Arquette, Rainn Wilson, Kira McLean, Kearsten Bloomer, et. al.

Permanent is a comedy about bad hair, adolescence, and socially awkward family members. It involves life-altering permanents and poorly-made toupees. Obstacles to daily survival ensue.

Rated PG-13 for crude sexual references, language and thematic elements.