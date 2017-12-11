Asking Alexandria

Sumerian Records

Rock is dead? That’s fake news. ​Asking Alexandria is all the evidence we need.​ ​​Alive with vibrant potency and empowering authenticity, ​they ​stand in joyous defiance of the tired cynicism that would declare the death of rock.

Asking Alexandria is back with their​ self-titled​ fifth ​and most incendiary ​album​, on which original vocalist Danny Worsnop returns.

Every bit of history, swagger, and tumult is brilliantly mined to full throttle extent on the band’s most ambitious album yet. The record boils with the unique combustible chemistry all five of them share. By the same turn, it is tangibly shot through with newfound freedom, camaraderie, and revelry. ​

Tracks include: Alone In A Room, Into The Fire, Hopelessly Hopeful, Where Did It Go?, Rise Up, When The Lights Come On, Under Denver, Vultures, Eve, I Am One, Empire (feat. Bingx), Room 138, Into The Fire (Radio Edit).

Andy Grammer – The Good Parts

S-Curve Records

Includes “Smoke Clears” and “Give Love” (featuring LunchMoney Lewis. “Album 1 is proving that you’re worth listening to, album 2 is proving that it wasn’t a fluke, and album 3 is the most authentic thing I’ve ever done,” Grammer said in a press statement.

His debut album, Andy Grammer, was released in 2011 and spawned two hit singles. His second album Magazines Or Novels was released in 2014.

Tracks include: Smoke Clears, Freeze, The Good Parts, Spaceship, Fresh Eyes, 85, Always, Workin On It, Grown Ass Man Child, This Ain’t Love, Civil War, Grow, Give Love.

Neil Young & Promise Of The Real – The Visitor

Reprise Records

When Neil Young entered Shangri La Studio with the band Promise Of The Real a few months ago, there were a lot of images and feelings careening around his soul. The country was heading in a direction Young had never seen, even though up until then he thought he’d seen it all. But something different was happening, and it had gotten inside his music.

Tracks include: Already Great, Fly By Night Deal, Almost Always, Stand Tall, Change of Heart, Carnival, Diggin’ a Hole, Children of Destiny, When Bad Got Good, Forever.