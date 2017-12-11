Rock the night away at Vino Di Sedona

Rock n’ Roll with Life is Beautiful at Vino Di Sedona on Thursday, Dec. 14 from 7-10 p.m.

KB Bren is singer-songwriter and Sedona resident with a life-long music career. In the 1990s and early 2000s KB played with well-known bands, such as Grateful Fred and Cold December. KB will be playing his newer originals, and old favorites with a few covers mixed in.



Local favorite, singer-songwriter, David Harvey performs classic rock covers and originals, including songs from his CD “Ten Years Running” at Vino Di Sedona on Friday, Dec. 15 from 7-10 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16 brings a double dose of music to Vino Di Sedona starting with international singer-songwriter Darius Lux, 3:30-6 p.m. Darius is an award-winning artist who specializes in classic, uplifting pop with soulful vocals. Lux plays classic covers from Van Morrison to John Mayer, and his original songs connect with the heart through inspiring themes that range from empowerment to romance.

Stay for Saturday night entertainment on Dec. 16 by The Rice Brothers from 7-10 p.m. The Rice Brothers hail from the east coast of the United States. They both traveled two totally different roads only to wind up together here in Arizona. Dave the eldest of the two began playing at an early age with his dad Holman in Connecticut.

It’s Sunday-Funday with music by Rick Busbea at Vino Di Sedona on Dec. 17 from 5-8 p.m. Rick puts on a high-energy show playing a lot of familiar tunes by the likes of Kenny Chesney, Jimmy Buffett and Jim Croce.

Music Monday on Dec. 18 features jazz pianist and vocalist Steve Sandner from 6-9 p.m. Steve has had a lifelong interest in the blues since sitting in with the James Montgomery Blues Band in Ann Arbor in the 60s, and he also played with the J Geils Blues Band in Boston before their rise to pop fame.

Vino Di Sedona Fine Wine and Craft Beer is located 2575 W. SR 89A in West Sedona. For more information or to see the full calendar of events, visit www.VinoDiSedona.com or call 928-554-4682.