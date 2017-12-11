Sedona Film Festival hosts premiere of ‘Breathe’

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the inspiring true love story “Breathe” showing Dec. 15-20 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

For his directorial debut, renowned actor Andy Serkis brings to life the inspiring true love story between Robin and Diana Cavendish (Academy Award-nominee Andrew Garfield and Golden Globe-winner Claire Foy), an adventurous couple who refuse to give up in the face of a devastating disease.

After a fairytale-like courtship, Robin is struck down by polio at the age of 28, confined to a hospital bed and given only a few months to live. With the help of Diana’s twin brothers (Tom Hollander) and the groundbreaking ideas of inventor Teddy Hall (Hugh Bonneville), Robin and Diana dare to escape the hospital ward to seek out a full and passionate life together — raising their young son, traveling and devoting their lives to helping other polio patients.

Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Monday, Dec. 15, 16 and 18; and 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 19 and 20. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.