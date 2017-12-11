Sound Bites Grill Rocks Unique Holiday Festivities

With so many parties, tree lightings and festivities to enjoy during the holiday season, it is hard to decide where to go and what to do. Sound Bites Grill in uptown Sedona is adding a few more choices to that list.

One in particular you won’t want to miss is Bubbies Hanukkah Dinner with Rabbi Alicia Magal on Tuesday Dec. 19 from 6-9 p.m. This has been an annual tradition for many years where the rabbi leads a traditional Hanukkah dinner with songs, the story of the holiday and a 4 course dinner at Sound Bites Grill. The evening includes a 4 course dairy free meal. You will sit with other people at your table. The cost per person is $39 excluding tax and gratuity.

Two other great events are happening the weekend before celebrating the last night of Hanukkah at Sound Bites Grill. On Saturday Dec. 16 Tom Tayback and the Daddy O’s perform a Graffiti Gold Christmas Rock n Roll Show.

You will take a trip down memory lane with tributes to Rock ‘n’ Roll legends like Elvis Presley, Bill Haley, Chuck Berry, Jerry Lee Lewis, Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, The Big Bopper, Little Richard, The Coasters, Fats Domino, Sam the Sham and more.

The doors open at 5:30 for dinner. You can buy a dinner package or just order off the menu. If you just want to buy show tickets that is an option too. The 90 minute show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are required to attend. Tickets start at $25 (show only) and $65 (including a 3 course meal).

On Sunday Dec. 17 from 6-9pm local Jazz quartet “The Classics” will be performing. Enjoy vocals by Jeanie Carroll, Eric Williams on keyboard, Steve Douglas on the standup bass and George Bien on drums.

The group is best known for American Songbook and classic standards. On this Sunday the venue will be offering their early bird dinner special (normal served 3-5 p.m) the entire evening which is only $22. You have a choice of four different entrees including a dinner salad.

Sound Bites Grill is located at the Hyatt Pinon Pointe shops in uptown Sedona. For more information, call 928-282-2713 or by visit. www.soundbitesgrill.com. Reservations are suggested.