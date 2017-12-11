Tlaquepaque’s Holiday Sweet Stroll is a musical, entertainment extravganza

The Tlaquepaque Arts & Crafts Village has become the undisputed epicenter for holiday entertainment and festivities. If you enjoyed Tlaquepaque Tree Trail with the lighting of the gigantic Christmas tree and the 45th annual Festival of Lights last weekend, then be sure to come one last time for even more holiday cheer and merriment.

It all starts Saturday, Dec. 16 from 3 to 7 p.m. As always, the event is free and the trolley will be running from the Uptown municipal parking lot during the same time period for your convenience.

Now in its fifth year, the Holiday Sweet Stroll is a musical and entertainment extravaganza sprinkled with very special treats, gifts and sweet discounts to entice some holiday shopping. Gather family, friends and the young ones for a magical afternoon of fun. The participating Tlaquepaque boutique shops and galleries have gone all out to make sure your holidays are the best ever.

And for the kids, there is plenty to do and be thrilled by, including a chance to spend time with their favorite villain turned hero, the Grinch. Check out the crafts-making table in Patio las Campanas from 3 to 5 pm. And, of course, Santa will be on hand for any last minute wishes. Speaking of the Grinch, plan to stick around for the classic film, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” in Patio del Norte at 7 p.m. If you get hungry before or after you have five excellent restaurants to choose from on both sides of the property. Reservations are recommended.

To get you in the receiving mood here is a sampling of what the Tlaquepaque merchants have cooked up for you: hot cocoa, cider and holiday cookies, raffling of six cactus cupcakes, organic nuts, dried fruit, handmade healthy chocolates, gourmet chocolates from around the world; homemade fudge and cookies, hot eggnog and mulled wine or lumps of coal for the naughty, holiday canollis, a free pair of post dichroic earrings with a $50 purchase, gifts with every purchase, generous discounts and more. Look for the Sweet Stroll postcards in all the shops with a listing of all the sweet treats and discounts from participating shops, galleries and the entertainment line-up.

As in years past Tlaquepaque will come alive with the wonderful sounds of the season throughout the gorgeously decorated village.

Your whole family will be transported back in time as you are serenaded by the Dickens Carolers who will roam the property from 3 to 7 p.m. And be sure to catch a glimpse of and spend some selfie time with the Grinch who will also be slinking around the village.

Holiday Sweet Stroll Entertainment Line-Up

Tlaquepaque North:

18-foot, gigantic snow-blowing Santa: 3 to 7 p.m.

Meadowlark: with musical compositions melding influences as diverse as Celtic, African, and Mediterranean traditions. 3 to 5 p.m.

David Merino; enjoy this gifted guitarist and his sultry sounds with a Mediterranean influence. 5 to 7 p.m.

Patio del Norte

Red RockApella: A Sedona favorite 3 to 4 p.m.

Kregg Barentine Trio: A fun nostalgia pop band 4 to 7 p.m.

Movie: “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” 7 p.m.

Patio de la Fuente

Steve Sanders Trio: 3 to 6 p.m.

Tlaquepaque Chapel:

Jonathan Levingston: Award-winning violinist and composer 3 to 4 p.m.

Sherry Finzer Duo: Enjoy Sherry Finzer flutist and Darin Mahoney, guitarist and their new fusion sound, blending New Age, Latin, and classical music. 5 to 7 p.m.

Patio del las Campanas:

Crafts for Kids: 3 to 5 p.m.

Santa Claus: 3 to 6 p.m.

Divom: enjoy the eclectic sounds from keyboardist and composer from David Vincent Mills 4 to 7 p.m.

Patio de las Rosas:

Michael Kollwitz with the phenomenal sounds of the Chapman Stick 4 to 6 p.m.

Tlaquepaque is located at 336 State Route 179 in Sedona. It is open daily at 10 am. For more information call 928-282-4838, visit: www.tlaq.com.