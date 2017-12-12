Camp Verde High School Student of the Month: Aaron Soto

Camp Verde High School senior Aaron Soto is the school’s December Kiwanis student of the month. Soto is ranked fourth out of 93 students and has a 3.9 GPA. Soto has been heavily involved in our Audio Recording Department for the past three years, recording songs and making his own album. He has also completed four years in Graphic Design catering to companies who need logos and Graphic Design expertise. Soto has won an award from Matforce for an Anti-drug logo. He has also been involved in Culinary and Tech Clubs as well as NHS for the past three years. Soto plans to attend Northern Arizona University and major in Visual Arts.