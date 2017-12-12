‘One Fire Holiday Concert’ features Arvel Bird at OTCA

The Old Town Center for the Arts is pleased to announce the incomparable Celtic Indian Arvel Bird in a special “One Fire Holiday Concert” on Saturday, Dec.16 at 7 p.m.

Joining Arvel for this evening of songs for the season are musicians William Eaton, Kaleah, Wendy Harford and Kimberly Kelley.

Arvel Bird, named by the prestigious Cowboy and Indian Magazine, as one of the top four favorite Native American Musicians, along with Buffy St. Marie and R. Carlos Nakai, is a violinist, flutist and composer who brings to life the dramatic connection between Native American and Celtic traditions, stirring up scenes that echo from North American memory.

Arvel has won the coveted title of Artist of the Year at the Native American Music Awards (Nammys), followed by the Best Instrumental Album at the Canadian Aboriginal Music Awards (Cammys) among others. As comfortable on Native American flute as he is on violin, guitar and other instruments, Arvel has played with such top country stars as Glen Campbell, Loretta Lynn, Ray Price, Louise Mandrell, and many more.

For the past 13 years Arvel and his wife and musical partner Kimberly Kelley have toured across the U.S. and internationally, and recently they’ve made Cottonwood their home with the founding of Center of Universal Light. Kimberly brings harmony vocals, keyboards and bodhran to this evening of holiday inspired music. Joining Arvel and Kimberly for the “One Fire Holiday Concert” are musicians William Eaton, Kaleah, and Wendy Harford.

Visionary Guitarist William Eaton is acknowledged as one of the world’s great designers and builders of unique guitars and stringed instruments. He is a four-time GRAMMY nominee, NAMMY (Native American Music Awards) winner, and long time recording artist for Canyon Records.

Kaleah, a beautiful ethereal singer, songwriter and keyboard player, well known in Verde valley, will bring her unique interpretations of well loved favorites; Silent Night, Scarborough Fair and others.

Singer/ songwriter and mixed media artist, Wendy Harford, is locally well known for her many community activities, her unique folky style of music and compositions that advocate deep peace and a reverence for the rivers that sustain us.

In addition to playing his own music Arvel will weave his way in and out of the music selections brought by all of the performers to create a ‘holiday music in the round’ that expresses the spiritual traditions of all cultures that burn with ‘one fire’ a passion for music.

Join these five talented performers to ignite your soul and keep you energized, entertained and inspired for the holiday season.

Tickets for Arvel Bird – One Fire Holiday Concert are $20 in advance, $22 at the door, and $25 priority seating. Tickets are available online at www.showtix4u.com, in Cottonwood at Desert Dancer and Mount Hope Natural Foods; and in Sedona at Local Juicery. Old Town Center for the Arts is located 633 N. 5th Street (5th Street & Main) in Old Town Cottonwood. For more information please visit oldtowncenter.org or call Elena Bullard at 928.634.0940.