Realtors Association names new leadership, honors region’s top professionals

The Sedona Verde Valley Association of REALTORS® held its annual Installation and Awards event on Friday, Dec. 8, at the Clark Memorial Clubhouse with a 1920s theme. More than 100 REALTOR® and Affiliate members attended and many dressed in 1920’s attire, including REALTORS® from other association around the state. The catering and decorations were provided by JP Inspired Events of Cottonwood.

Mistress of Ceremonies was Lucy Estrada.

Dean Koropatnicki of the Verde Valley Fire District shared the meaning of the Pledge of Allegiance before leading the group in the Pledge.

Judy Bienek administered the oath of office to the incoming Officers and Directors for 2018:

• Julie Kuehn, Realty ONE Group Mountain Desert - President.

• Bridgett Bowers, Camp Verde Realty – President Elect.

• Ken Robertson, Russ Lyon Int’l Realty – Treasurer.

• Board members James Adams, Jerry Butterbrodt, Cindy Chapman, Erin Estes, Tom Garrow, Gary Lund, Carissa Maxwell, and Shannon Murphy.

The long-standing tradition of Passing of the Gavel took place with 2018 President Julie Kuehn receiving the gavel along with the best wishes of the Past Presidents.

The Distinguished Service award was given to James Adams and Phil Terbell received the Vision Award. Michelle Murie was chosen as the Affiliate of the Year. RAPAC Major Investors were acknowledged for their support of the real estate industry.

Toys for Tots was the charity selected this year, and members brought over 100 unwrapped toys to present to Krys Vogler, the representative in attendance for Toys for Tots.