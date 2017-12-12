Volunteer of the Month: LaQuita McClymonds

The Camp Verde Senior Center and president Dennis Hach, has presented LaQuita McClymonds with the Volunteer of the Month Award for the month of December. LaQuita takes time out of her busy schedule to help the Senior Center, especially now in the Christmas Store.
