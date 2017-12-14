Camp Verde boys hoops pulls away from Chino Valley

Camp Verde High boys basketball bested Chino Valley on Tuesday night at home to win their third in a row.

The Cowboys (4-7) beat Chino Valley 64-50, pulling away in the second half after a tie score at halftime.

Camp Verde head coach Daniel Wall said they told the players at halftime that they know the Cougars will “compete their tails off” so they need to do the little things to win.

“We had another one of those OK efforts in the first half,” Wall said. “We gotta focus on our details, we gotta get these 50/50 balls, we gotta box out a little harder, all the little details stuff and the kids responded in the second half just solid.”

Wall credited the Cowboys’ run in the fourth quarter that put the game away to their hard work on the defensive end.

“We got a lot of huge contributions from a lot of kids but particularly the little run we made, sure we’re scoring here but every time down the floor the kids are in the stance, they’re working hard defensively, they’re getting stops,” Wall said. “We’re just trying to preach that, so it’s good to see the kids buying in a little bit.”

The win snapped a two-game losing streak against Chino Valley as the Cowboys went 0-2 against them last year.

Camp Verde has won three in a row since they went 0-5 at the PCDS Desert Classic where they lost two starters to injury.

“It’s always good and especially the kids are excited, their confidence is high, they have a little momentum going right now, so I think they feel pretty confident night in and night out,” Wall said. “As they’re coming on the floor they’re ready to compete, so it’s always fun.”

Against the Cougars junior center Dayton Smith returned from knee injury.

Wall said he was a little bit limited but that it’s nice to have him back.

“But I think he’s feeling a lot better, so we’ll kinda ease him into things a little bit, but sure, who doesn’t want to have a big old presence back, that’s huge for us and he’s such a great kid too, very happy to see him playing and competing again,” Wall said.

Up next for the Cowboys is a trip to Tonopah Valley then after Christmas break, they host the Yvonne Johnson Memorial, starting with Bourgade Catholic at 9 a.m. on Dec. 29.

Wall said the Cowboys’ unselfishness and sacrifices have led to the turn around even with the injuries.

“ I think we’re not just jacking the first shot we see, all the time, we can still get better but I feel like the kids are sharing it a little bit better, they’re moving the ball a little bit more, a little more unselfish play offensively and honestly every kid is buying in offensively, you just don’t see that in the game you see it in practice every day, you see the guys who don’t play all the time, those kids are competing their tails off every day defensively in practice, that’s what makes us a better group,” Wall said.