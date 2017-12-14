Man pleads guilty to attempted luring of a minor

CAMP VERDE – Craig David Boening, of Gilbert, pleaded guilty to attempted luring of a minor for sexual exploitation Monday at Yavapai Superior Court. He is currently out of custody.

The “minor” involved was an officer posing as a girl under the age of 15 in an online sting.

In June 2014, Boening engaged in online conversation with a woman he thought was a prostitute. The “prostitute” revealed to Boening that she was minor under the age of 15. He proceeded to describe sex acts and offer money in exchange.

Boening agreed to meet the “minor” at a motel in the Village of Oak Creek. He was arrested and charged with luring a minor for sexual exploitation, child prostitution and sexual conduct with a minor.

Boening is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 8, 2018. He faces a minimum of one year in prison and a maximum of 3.75 years.