New cell tower coming to Cottonwood

COTTONWOOD – Folks in Cottonwood and Verde Village can expect to see another cell tower in the community in the coming year.

Tuesday on a 4-1 vote with Anthony Lozano dissenting, the Mingus Union School Board approved a land lease agreement with the Delaware-based Capitol Telecom for construction of a 90-foot monopine cell tower. The tower will be located near the tennis courts and baseball field on the MUHS campus.

The tower project also previously received rezoning approval from the City of Cottonwood.

The terms of the lease will provide Mingus with about $15,000 annually with 3-percent increase per year.