Trial shortened in Cottonwood murder case

CAMP VERDE – Calvin Rashad Clark appeared in custody for a pretrial conference in Yavapai Superior Court on Monday. Clark faces two counts of first-degree murder, two counts involving armed robbery and three counts of aggravated assault in relation to a robbery-turned-murder in Cottonwood on Dec. 4, 2015. The victim was a resident of Goodyear.

Judge Michael R. Bluff discussed with Clark’s attorney, Matthew Springer, and the State attorney, Michael Morrison, about reducing the span of the trial from 12 days to nine.

Bluff vacated the original first three days of trial, Jan. 10 -12 of 2018. The trial will begin Jan. 17, 2018.