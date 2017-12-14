Trio of CV football players get All-State honorable mentions

Camp Verde junior Dominiq Bruno was named honorable mention All-State this week. (VVN/James Kelley)

Camp Verde junior Dominiq Bruno was named honorable mention All-State this week. (VVN/James Kelley)

By James Kelley

  • Originally Published: December 14, 2017 1:53 p.m.

    • Three Camp Verde High football players were recognized this week.

    Junior Dominiq Bruno, senior Ryan Loza and junior Braden Schuh were honorable mention all-state. Bruno was recognized for his play as a defensive utility/flex player, Loza as a linebacker and Schuh as a defensive lineman.

    Overall in the 2A, Rishard Davis of Santa Cruz Valley was coach of the year, Thatcher’s Tyler Roebuck defensive player of the year, Nick Hershey of Gilbert Christian offensive player of the year and Round Valley’s Dylan Workman overall player of the year.

    Schuh, Bruno and Loza, along with Bryce Garcia were first team All-2A Central.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.