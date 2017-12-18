ARTmosphere: A Fresh Start with New Art at Rowe Fine Art Gallery

January is all about new beginnings and renewed intentions, a sort of springtime for the soul.

Refresh your surroundings with new artwork during Rowe Fine Art Gallery’s annual New Year, New ARTmosphere show, happening Jan. 5 from 5 to 8 p.m. as part of the Sedona Gallery Association’s 1st Friday Gallery Tour.

Toast 2018 with a stunning sculpture, piece of jewelry or painting like those by Montana-based artist Julie T. Chapman. Julie believes in embracing fresh beginnings: She recently began exploring an oil-painting technique that utilizes a palette knife to convey emotion and energy.

“Lately, I’ve been exploring color and texture and my emotional response to the beauty of the subject matter,” says Julie. “I think the new pieces are less constrained and less representational. I will always paint realistically, but I’m now approaching it in a more emotional fashion.”

The response to Julie’s new style has been tremendous. Of her three most recent horse paintings, one sold for well above the list price at the 5th Annual Sporting Art Auction in Keeneland, Kentucky, last November. The good news for art lovers? The other two paintings, Blue Curve and Inspection, Dark Bay, are available at Rowe Fine Art Gallery. Stop by on Jan. 5 to see these paintings from this in-demand artist (Julie travels to Tucson and South Carolina for shows in February) and other inspiring works of art that will set the tone for 2018.



Rowe Fine Art Gallery represents traditional and contemporary southwestern artists. The gallery, located under the bell tower in Patio de las Campanas at Tlaquepaque Arts & Crafts Village, is open daily, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call 928-282-8877 or visit www.rowegallery.com.