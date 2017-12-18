Canyon Moon Theatre brings 'The Twelve Dates of Christmas' to the Theatrikos stage

The holidays should be joyous and full of love. Right? But when Mary spies her fiancé in a lip-lock with another woman on national TV during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Mary’s life falls apart.

Theatrikos Theatre Co. welcomes Canyon Moon Theatre for “The Twelve Dates of Christmas,” by Ginna Hoben.

This edgy comedy follows Mary over the next year as she stumbles back into the dating world, where “romance” ranges from weird and creepy to absurd and comical. It seems nothing can help Mary’s growing cynicism, until unexpectedly brings a new outlook on life and love. This edgy play offers a hilarious look at family, love and the travails of the heart. And we have all been there. Experienced that.

Hannah Fontes returns to the Flagstaff stage as Mary after a successful season with Shakespeare Sedona. The Doo Wops are played by Lisa Coe and Katie King with Steve Caldwell at the keyboard. “12 Dates” is directed by Mary G. Guaraldi.

Performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21; Friday, Dec. 22; and Saturday, Dec. 23 at the Doris Harper-White Community Playhouse. Beer and wine will be available for purchase before the show. The production contains adult language. Regular Tickets are $15, and Student and Senior tickets are $12, plus applicable ticketing fees and can be purchased online at Theatrikos.com; by calling (928) 774-1662; by visiting the theater’s box office, which is open from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and two hours prior to each performance; or at Bookman’s, with cash or check only.