Darius Lux Band kicks off Christmas weekend

Singer songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Darius Lux can now be called a Sedona local. He recently moved to the area a few years ago and has quickly embedded himself into the Northern Arizona Music scene. Darius has surrounded himself with other local musicians and has formed a new Darius Lux Trio band.

The band will be performing in the Sound Bites Grill Show Room on Friday, Dec. 22 from 7-10 p.m. The band plays danceable soulful/pop/reggae, some originals and some covers. Darius has an incredible voice and writes great music.

His voice is slightly raspy, but soothing and with Ed Barattini (drums) and Troy Perkins (bass) voice the band has a unique sound unto their own. The evening is designed for dinner and dancing at one place at one table. There is a $10 cover and the seat is yours for the evening. The venue serves the entire dinner menu until 10 p.m.

Sound Bites Grill is an entertainment restaurant featuring live music every night. Wednesday, Dec. 20 Darius will be performing solo on the baby grand and acoustic guitar (no cover). Thursday, Dec. 21 local musicians Eric and Robin Miller perform, a father and son duo performs from 6-9 p.m (no cover).

Saturday evening, Dec. 23 flamenco and classical guitarist Esteban will be performing with his daughter Teresa Joy. This will be an acoustical Christmas show from 7-9 p.m. The show is social seating, so you meet other people on the musical journey. You must purchase tickets to attend this show by calling 928-282-2713.

Sunday evening Dec. 24 from 5-8 p.m. Phil Rossi will be performing on the baby grand for Christmas Eve. Sound Bites will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be seating until 8 p.m.

On Christmas Day Dec. 25 Phil Rossi will also be performing from 2-6 p.m. The restaurant’s hours will be from 1-6 p.m. and they are serving a Christmas Day Buffet only. Last reservation is 5 p.m.

Sound Bites Grill is located in the Hyatt Pinon Pointe Shops in uptown Sedona. For more you information you may visit www.soundbitesgrill.com or call 928-282-2713. They are open seven days a week for lunch and dinner. Normal hours of operation are 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday until 10 p.m.