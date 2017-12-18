Diva Jeanie Carroll entertains at Bella Vita

Featured this week at Bella Vita on Friday, Dec. 22 is the fabulous and entertaining diva singer Jeanie Carroll. Jeanie’s fun and diverse show features a wide variety of musical styles guaranteed to have you tapping your toes. You’ll see her singing barbershop harmonies with Red Rock Appella, Big Band standards with Sentimental Journey, Choral Music with the Flagstaff Master Chorale, as well as in popular duos and combos, including her portrayal of Janis Joplin in the Heavenly J’s. You won’t want to miss Jeanie’s one-of-a-kind performance inside the Gold room from 6-9 p.m.

Then on Saturday, Dec. 23, Bella Vita is proud to present the beautiful vocal stylings and unique looping guitar artistry of Dan Vega. Dan’s solo acoustic guitar and voice show features fresh renditions of your favorite Jazz and Pop standards. Let Dan take you on a sonic journey from the Jazz classics of Frank Sinatra and Michael Buble, to the epic songs of Eric Clapton and Michael Jackson, and beyond. With the recent release of his debut solo album, and the upcoming release of his first label EP, Dan is excited to bring his passion of music to Sedona and the Verde Valley. Catch this special intimate performance inside the Gold room from 6-9 p.m.

Live music at Bella Vita is offered in their Gold dining room during the Winter months.

Bella Vita is located at 6701 W. Hwy 89A at Sedona Pines Resort, two miles West of West Sedona. Please call 928-282-4540 for reservations and information.