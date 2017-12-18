Grasshopper Grill hosts Thunder & Lightnin’s CD release party

The Grasshopper Grill, at the corner of Page Springs and Cornville Roads, this week features live entertainment Tuesday and Thursday through Saturday. Starting at 5:30 p.m., the region’s most popular and talented singers, songwriters, instrumentalists and bands cycle through this locals’ favorite Cornville restaurant and bar.

The entertainment week kicks off Tuesdays with $5 Burger & Beer joined with the relaxed style of Rick Busbea. Busbea offers up a great mix with a focus on covering favorites like Kenny Chesney and Jimmy Buffet. Not to be limited, however. Rick fears no genre and can be counted on to fill a wide range of requests from the furthest reaches of popular music.

Friday, Dec. 22 Jack Couchman brings his solo performance show to the lounge. If you follow music in the Verde Valley, Jack is a one of the most recognizable players around. Jack, it seems, knows and can perform on request practically any classic rock, blues, or country song ever to make it to hit status. Have some favorites of your own? Jack’s got ‘em.

Saturday, Dec. 23, Thunder & Lightnin’ returns for their monthly appearance at The Grasshopper Grill. This month’s show is especially notable as the trio co-hosts their Inside-Out CD release party celebrating their first studio album, “Thunder & Ligthtnin’ – a Noise From up the Holler.” Significantly funded by their fans’ generosity at the tip jar, the album will be gifted back to all who attend. They will be treated with a live performance of the album’s 14 original tunes in the order they appear on the CD. Call early for reservations.

Featuring Rob Gibb’s banjo-guitar and harmonica work, Belita Mullinax’s up-the-holler fiddle authenticity and Steve Estes’ alternately orchestral and percussive work on 12-string guitar, expect a tight precise musical presentation, clean harmonies, and fun chatter between players and audience.

The Grasshopper Grill is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, located at 1160 S. Page Springs Road, Cornville. Call 928-649-9211 for more info.