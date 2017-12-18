Downsizing

Paramount Pictures

Director: Alexander Payne

Writers: Alexander Payne, Jim Taylor

Producers: Megan Ellison, Jim Burke, et. al.

Cast: Matt Damon, Christoph Waltz, Hong Chau, Kristen Wiig, Rolf Lassgård, Ingjerd Egeberg, Maribeth Monroe, Udo Kier, et. al.

Downsizing follows a kindly occupational therapist who undergoes a new procedure to be shrunken to four inches tall so that he and his wife can help save the planet and afford a nice lifestyle at the same time.

The Post

Twentieth Century Fox

Director: Steven Spielberg

Writers: Liz Hannah, Josh Singer

Producers: Kristie Macosko Krieger, et al.

Cast: Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, Sarah Paulson, et. al.

A cover-up that spanned four U.S. Presidents pushed the country’s first female newspaper publisher and a hard-driving editor to join an unprecedented battle between journalist and government. Inspired by true events.

Rated PG-13 for language and brief war violence.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Columbia Pictures

Director: Jake Kasdan

Writers: Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers

Producers: William Teitler, Matt Tolmach, Mike Weber, et al.

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, Marin Hinkle, et. al.

In a brand new Jumanji adventure, four high school kids discover an old video game console and are drawn into the game’s jungle setting, literally becoming the adult avatars they chose.

What they discover is that you don’t just play Jumanji - you must survive it.

To beat the game and return to the real world, they’ll have to go on the most dangerous adventure of their lives, discover what Alan Parrish left 20 years ago, and change the way they think about themselves - or they’ll be stuck in the game forever, to be played by others without break.

Rated PG-13 for adventure action, suggestive content and some language.

Father Figures

Warner Bros.

Director: Lawrence Sher

Writer: Justin Malen

Producers: Ali Bell, et al.

Cast: Owen Wilson, Christopher Walken, J.K. Simmons, et. al.

Upon learning that their mother has been lying to them for years about their allegedly deceased father, two fraternal twin brothers hit the road in order to find him.

Rated R for language and sexual references throughout.

Happy End

Sony Pictures Classics

Director: Michael Haneke

Writer: Michael Haneke

Producers: Margaret Ménégoz, et. al.

Cast: Isabelle Huppert, Jean-Louis Trintignant, Mathieu Kassovitz, et. al.

A drama about a family set in Calais with the European refugee crisis as the backdrop.

Rated R for some sexual material and language.