Sedona International Film Festival celebrates 24th annual event

As the Sedona International Film Festival approaches the quarter-century mark in 2019, Festival organizers have gone back to its roots for the 24th annual event, Feb. 24-March 4, 2018.

“We started as a film festival and we’re moving forward as one and that’s where our focus will be: on the movies,” said Sedona International Film Festival (SIFF) Creative and Development Director Pat Schweiss.

The 24th Sedona International Film Festival will feature 150 films from narrative features to documentaries to shorts at three venues: The Mary D. Fisher Theatre, the Sedona Performing Arts Center (SPAC) and Sedona Harkins 6. Passes for the 24th festival are on sale now. Individual tickets will go on sale in mid-February.

Schweiss said films are already being submitted and the review process is underway by three committees, Documentary (Connie Levinson, chair), Shorts (Denise Strube, chair) and Narrative Features (Keri Oskar and Gary Glenn, co-chairs.).

The festival’s enhanced ticketing system “will make it easier to pick and see the films,” Schweiss said, and a change in the screening schedule at SPAC “will increase the number of films shown at our largest venue.”

“The board of directors believes this is a much more efficient scheduling system that takes advantage of the venue’s seating capacity and will enable more people to see more films,” Schweiss said. A special SPAC Pass ($275 if purchased before Dec. 31, $300 after) will offer unlimited films and priority seating at that venue.

Films will run all day beginning Saturday, Feb. 24 at the Mary D. Fisher Theater, 2030 W. Highway 89A, the Sedona Performing Arts Center at Sedona Red Rock High School, 995 Upper Red Rock Loop Road and Sedona Harkins 6, 2081 W. Highway 89A.

Advanced-sale Platinum All-Access Passes are on sale through Dec. 31. Non-member advanced sale price is $920 with Festival members paying $875 before Dec. 31. Beginning Jan. 1, 2018, the cost is $1,150. Gold Priority Passes are $440 (members: $418) before Dec. 31 and $550 after; 20-ticket packages are $240 (members: $230) before Dec. 31 and $255 after; 10-ticket packages are $120 (members: $115) before Dec. 31 and $130 after. Full-time students can get the 10-ticket package for $100.

Priority Pass holders will be able to select the films they want to see beginning at 9 a.m. on Feb. 5. 10- and 20-ticket pass holders can select films beginning at 9 a.m. on Feb. 12. Individual film tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 19.

Sedona International Film Festival memberships also are available beginning at $75 for a basic membership. Family memberships for up to four family members living in the same household are $150. Additional membership packages include Cinematographer ($300), Screenwriter ($620), Producer ($1,400), Director ($2,500), Auteur ($5,000), Marquee ($10,000), Executive Producer ($15,000), Indie Angel ($25,000) and Film Star ($50,000). Benefits are commensurate with membership-fee levels. Full information is available on the website. Packages, other than for full-time students, are available online at www.sedonafilmfestival.org or through the Festival Box office at (928) 282-1177. Student packages must be purchased through the Box Office and student ID’s are required.

For more information, visit www.sedonafilmfestival.org.