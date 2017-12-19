Camp Verde council considers contractual agreement with Town Manager

CAMP VERDE – It’s been nearly a year since the Camp Verde Town Council first considered a possible contract for Town Manager Russ Martin.

Martin, who has been an employee of the Town of Camp Verde since August 2010, provided council Friday with a “standard contract that outlines the details of our relationship.”

“They have what I’m looking for in front of them,” Martin said.

Friday’s special/executive session was an opportunity for council to “see what kind of terms” could be part of the agreement.

“My discussion was about the details,” Martin said. “Years, severance, benefits package.”

Martin says it’s important that the contract be aligned “with the community that council represents, and that I work for.”

In previous jobs as Town Manager, Martin has worked under a contract. In fact, Camp Verde employed three town managers from 1988 until 1996, each under contract.

Martin said that considering a contractual employment with the Town of Camp Verde is not about looking to leave the community.

With one son in high school and a daughter “almost in high school,” Martin said that he’d “like to be here at least a while longer.”

“I like it around here,” Martin said.

Martin also said that council will “consider my contract formally in February or March.

