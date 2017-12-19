Camp Verde council could approve equipment purchase to haul free millings

CAMP VERDE – Wednesday, the Camp Verde Town Council could agree to reallocate $100,000 from the Town’s Street Paving budget and as much as another $50,000 from its Street Maintenance budget to purchase equipment that would be used to haul millings available at no cost from the Arizona Department of Transportation’s Cordes Lakes fueling site.

According to Town Manager Russ Martin, Camp Verde would have access to at least 15,000 tons of millings, provided “we can haul them ourselves.”

Currently the Town of Camp Verde has “about 1,000 tons of millings,” Martin said. With projects such as the Camp Verde Sports Complex in need of parking lots, Martin said the cost of collecting and using the millings “is essentially the same as the equipment.”

“This way, we’d get the material and the equipment,” Martin said.

According to the Dec. 20 council agenda, Town Staff recommends that council authorize the reallocation of funds.

Also Wednesday, council could agree to rezone a .42-acre property to allow the owner to develop a recreational vehicle park.

If passed by council, Ordinance 2017-A421 would rezone 27 W. Head St. – parcel number 404-28-063J – from C2-4 (commercial general sales and service, 4,000-square-foot minimum lot sizes) to C2 PAD (commercial general sales and service, Planned Area Development).

According to the Dec. 20 council agenda, Town Staff recommends that council approve the owner’s application. At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Camp Verde Town Council will meet in council chambers, located at 473 S. Main St., Suite 106. A copy of the agenda can be found at www.campverde.az.gov/town-council-agenda-2017.

