Jerome hosts 2017’s final mixer for Local First Az

Threads on Main in Jerome, and catered by the Mine Cafe, both Local First Az members and partners, hosted the final Local First Az mixer of the year last week. Threads on Main is owned by Danny Burris and Michael Gamble. The Mine Cafe is owned by Mark Venker, Kelsi Savage and Kevin Savage. LFA Founding Director Kimber Lanning was in attendance to discuss creating a competitive edge among local independently owned businesses and the impact of online shopping to rural communities. Local First Arizona is now the largest business coalition in North America with 3,200 members state wide. The Northern Arizona Team for Local First Arizona is Lauren Haggerty, JB DeWitt, and Ruth Ellen Elinski. The first-quarter 2018 Local First Az mixers will take place Jan. 20 in Clarkdale, Feb. 21 in Flagstaff, March 14 in Prescott and April 11 in Cottonwood. Photos courtesy of Josh Lord.