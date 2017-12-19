Letter: Yes Virginia, life is good in the beautiful Verde Valley

Editor:

Yes Virginia there is a Santa Claus:

The City of Cottonwood will get a new waterline and some new asphalt on Mingus Ave, however it may not be before Hwy 260 is finished..!

Yes Virginia there is a Santa Claus:

Hwy 260 may get 4 new roundabouts, but one of them will be a ‘roundabout to nowhere’. It is just east of the Old Hwy 260 and the ATV play area, whose well used intersection does not appear to be getting one... HMMM?

Yes Virginia there is a Santa Claus:

The City of Sedona will get another 1 million plus visitors in 2018, but they will all be sitting in the VOC roundabouts on Hwy 179...!

Yes Virginia there is a Santa Claus:

The city of Camp Verde is getting closer to realizing it truelly is the ‘gateway’ to northern Arizona, let’s hope the new home density on Hwy 260 doesn’t plug it up.

Yes Virginia there is a Santa Claus:

The Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District will give to its tax payers a combined and more efficient School District, however the same tax payers in the MUHS School District may not..!

Yes Virginia there is a Santa Claus:

The US congress will be getting new representatives due to the ‘sexual encounters of the wrong kind’ by recently resigned and not re-elected members. However there may only be a lump of coal in Santas’ bag for our tweet loving president, who is accused of the same encounters...Hmmm?

Yes Virginia there is a Santa Claus:

We may get more madness, mayhem, and melancholy news in 2018, but the largest corporations on planet earth will be getting a gift of a 21% tax break. NOT to worry however the ‘extra’ money will supposedly ‘trickle down’, making us all that much richer...Hmmm?

Yes Virginia there is most certainly a Santa Claus:

We are blessed with living in a “Valley of Green”, with wonderful neighbors, and intelligent community leaders. We are amidst of 2 beautiful rivers, artesian springs and creeks, and surrounded by forested mountains. All of which are covered by the bluest and, hopefully kept, the darkest of skies...!

Merry Christmas Verde Valley, a very very special place.

Dave Grondin

Camp Verde