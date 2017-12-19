Old Town Mission celebrates Christmas with community meal

COTTONWOOD – A community Christmas meal will be served at the Old Town Mission on Friday from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Each year, between 150 and 200 people attend the annual event. On a daily basis, the Mission serves lunch to about 60 to 70 people.

The Mission will serve ham and all of the trimmings for the Christmas meal. Santa will stop by to hand out cookies, and carolers will sing festive songs.



To volunteer at the Mission, stop by and pick up an application. Also, the organization is currently in need of $5 gift cards to any local fast food restaurant. They can be dropped off at the Mission, located 116 E. Pinal St. in Cottonwood.

For more information, call 928-634-7869 or visit mission@oldtownmission.org.