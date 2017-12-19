Yavapai College brainstorms programs to boost construction workforce

From left, Casey Rooney, Cottonwood Economic Development Director; Tim Elinski, Mayor of Cottonwood and Owner, Tradeworks International; Nina Sanchez, Yavapai-Apache Nation Work Innovation Opportunity Act (WIOA) Program Manager; and Michael Thomas, Kinney Construction Services Vice President of Operations, were among industry leaders who met at Yavapai College Verde Valley Campus on December 15 to discuss training programs to bolster the construction workforce in the Verde Valley and Sedona. For more information about joining this advisory discussion regarding how to partner in developing and retaining a strong construction workforce, developing a secondary through post-secondary training program, and determining how to fund this challenge, contact Dr. Ron Liss, Yavapai College Vice President of Instruction and Student Development, at 928-717-7170. Yavapai College is closed during Winter Break, Dec. 19 to Jan. 1.