Sheriff’s Office searches for Black Canyon City armed robbery suspect

BLACK CANYON CITY – Around 1:35 p.m. Wednesday, an armed robbery occurred at the 76 Service Station, located 35769 Old Black Canyon Highway, Rock Springs, in Black Canyon City.

An undisclosed amount of US currency was taken, according to a news release from Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

YCSO said the suspect is armed with a handgun in a holster at his waist. He is described as a white male, about 6' tall, weighing 180 pounds, with unknown color hair, and possibly blue or hazel eyes. He was wearing dark colored trousers, a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, and a grey/white/black camouflage bandana over his nose and mouth.

Witnesses describe a possible suspect vehicle as a blue Chevrolet Trailblazer with an unknown license plate, faded paint, and riding low in the back as if loaded heavy.

The vehicle drove away north on Old Black Canyon Highway, according to the release.

There will be updates as information becomes available.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office immediately at 928-771-3260. If you see the suspect, please call 911 and do not approach or otherwise engage.