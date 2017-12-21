Camp Verde Senior Center Volunteers of the Year

The Camp Verde Senior Center and President Denny Hach, recognize Carrie McCarter, on the right, and Mikki Uszenski, in the center, with Volunteer of the Year awards.

These women are instrumental to the success of the Center.

Carrie is the treasurer and manages the dining room and Mikki manages the Thrift Store.

They volunteer enough hours to be a full-time job. We thank them for their time and expertise given to the Camp Verde Senior Center. “They are our most valued volunteers for 2017.”