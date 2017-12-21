Letter: Papa John’s dishes up perfect Christmas present for students

Editor:
I want to personally thank Gerri, the owner of Papa Johns, for making it possible for my students on my Mingus bus to have pizzas for Christmas. I do the Camp Verde run and some of my students get hungry in the afternoon especially when there are finals and they do not eat at school.
It is wonderful to have a business owner make sure those less fortunate receive a little extra at Christmas.
Candy Smith
MUHS Bus Driver
