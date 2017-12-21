Obituary: Eva Dell Johnson 1927-2017

Eva Dell Johnson, a lifetime resident of Arizonam died on March 22, 2017.

Eva Dell was born in Bethel, OK on February25, 1927 to Odessa May and Ashley Redmond Fulghum. Her family moved to Arizona when she was a little one.

She spent many of her growing up years between the Bloody Basin in the hot desert and “The Old Gyler Place,” on the San Francisco Peaks and around the Flagstaff area. She went to school in Mayer, Arizona.

She married Walter “Jack” Johnson and they were able to do some traveling with his construction work.

They ran The Gap Trading Post in Northern AZ for a time in the 1950’s. Eva Dell was a homemaker and also worked for a time at Hughes Aircraft in Culver City, CA.

Eva Dell and Jack loved camping and fishing. I am not sure there was anything they would rather do. When a fishing trip wasn’t calling, the garden was. She could grow the most beautiful tomatoes!

Eva Dell was preceded in death by her parents Ashley Redmond and Odessa May Fulghum, and three brothers, Ashley, Elwood and JC Fulghum and her husband Walter Johnson.

She is survived by nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

A small, private gathering of family and friends was held at the graveside at Valley View Cemetery in Clarkdale.

Information provided by survivors.