Obituary: Jeri Lyn Selby-Gabel 1977-2017

Jeri Lyn Selby-Gabel November 4, 1977 to December 7, 2017

Jeri was born in Cottonwood and was living in Spring Valley when her guardian angel took her home.

Jeri loved her family very much and her daughter was the “Punky” in her eyes.

Jeri is survived by her husband Christopher Gabel and daughter Shelby Ann of Mesa, her parents, Jon and Cyndi Selby (Spring Valley), and siblings Scott (Mesa), Meleani (Cordes Lakes) and Jennifer (Buckeye).

Jeri is loved and will be missed by her family and friends.

Information provided by survivors.