Tim McClellan tackles television show, new projects

JEROME -- When Tim McClellan looked down at his phone and saw that an entertainment company was calling him, he was suddenly more nervous than he expected to be.

“They asked me, ‘are you sitting down?’ Then they said congratulations,” McClellan said.

McClellan has a lot on his plate for 2018.

“Boomtown Builder,” the television show that aired as a pilot in July, was extended for an eight to nine episode season on DIY Network. McClellan stars in the show, in which he redesigns historic homes in Yavapai County while maintaining a respect to their past. The pilot featured a revamp of Allen and Jackie Muma’s home in Jerome. He also builds a piece of furniture which is then given to the homeowners.

Last week, McClellan looked at 10 different homes in the Verde Valley with the production crew for potential projects. The show sought out Yavapai County homes at least 60 years old.

Filming is anticipated to begin February 5, 2018. The season will likely premiere sometime in the fall.

A major comeback

A new television show hasn’t kept McClellan from pursuing other projects, however. He’s currently designing a Tim McClellan Home collection in collaboration with an Illinois furniture company.

The line will include upholstered goods, beddings and rugs.

McClellan says his 25-year relationship with furniture crafting has been a waning one. His innovative furniture design landed him in a competing spot on Ellen DeGeneres’ Design Challenge (despite the controversial ending in which McClellan’s win was later revoked.)

After the show, he turned his attention to building cars under Cowboy Customs, and away from furniture.

“I got burnt out on it, I quit for about six years,” McClellan said. “It’s taken me awhile and new inspiration and this show… I find myself back in the furniture design world. I love it. I enjoy it again. So now I am working with another company and they are building all of my designs.”

The collection will debut in Las Vegas January 28, 2018.

McClellan continues with local auto projects as well, under the moniker “Cowboy Customs.”

A Chevy truck he rebuilt was purchased by Eric Jurisin to represent the Haunted Group, the local restaurant franchise. A coffin was added to the bed. Now, McClellan is building a gelato truck out of a farrier’s van for Maynard James Keenan, celebrated musician and local winemaker.

When asked how it feels to be referred to as “Tim McClellan television star” McClellan says, “It’s totally weird. For me, I just like to design stuff, fabricate it, and then I like to tell the story about it to the world.”