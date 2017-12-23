Celebrating 35 years of music making with many of the world’s finest soloists and chamber music virtuosi, Chamber Music Sedona, will present its fifth successive Winter Music Festival January 10th through 14th featuring four of this generation’s most exciting and sought-after artists. “We’re on a roll, and more and more music lovers in Sedona and the region are catching on to the chamber music experience of seeing music up close and personal,” said CMS artistic director Bert Harclerode. “The Festival will provide many points of entry during the five-day residency from the opening film documentary and Free Open Rehearsal to the Sunday Festival concert made possible with support from Birgit Loewenstein in memory of Werner Loewenstein, and Ann and John Steinbrenner.

Led by cellist Nicholas Canellakis and clarinetist Alexander Fiterstein, who first came to Sedona January 2009 as part of Fiterstein’s ZIMRO PROJECT, the Festival spans five days. “We’re excited violinist Arnaud Sussmann, familiar to Verde Valley Sinfonietta audiences, and pianist Adam Golka will be joining us for the entire residency including the opening afternoon film ‘The Music of Strangers’, three in-school concerts, Salon Musicale, Musical Explorations and Discoveries, Open Rehearsal and the culminating Sunday matinee concert,” said Fiterstein. “The Festival is nearly all encompassing,” said Canellakis, who added “this year’s festival theme is Triumvirate, providing combinations of three composers and their masterpieces in groupings performed by three artists.”

The Festival’s unique points of entry include the opening 4pm film ‘The Music of Strangers’ in collaboration with the Sedona International Film Festival at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Saturday from 9:30-10:30am in collaboration with Red Rock High School is a FREE OPEN REHEARSAL in the music rehearsal rooms where music lovers and the curious can see the Festival Quartet put the final touches on their Sunday program.

A vitally important part of the festival will be youth-oriented activities including three in-school ‘Concerts for Youth’ in Sedona and regional schools, along with the Saturday ‘Musical Explorations and Discoveries’ (MEAD) for young musicians from around Northern Arizona preparing for the Arizona Regional Auditions. An estimated forty youth will be coached and nurtured by the Festival musicians in master classes, etude preparation and ensemble practices. “This is such a wonderful experience for our students,” said RRHS music teacher Courtney Yeates. “This gives our students invaluable insights into preparing for these auditions, and we expect to see stellar results again this year. The students often blossom with this program – and these amazing artists give of their hearts and souls to help our students achieve their greatest potential,” Yeates added. Registration for the MEAD program is open and forms are available on the CMS website and closes January 3.

“Our commitment to the community is more than concert-based, rather the Festival is based on the four artists and their vibrant personalities, community service and building relationships, sharing the joys of chamber music where each artist is a soloist, who in the spirit of making music through cooperation and through a unified voice, build audiences for the future,” said Harclerode.

The Festival also includes an intimate evening of music making Thursday night in a beautiful Village of Oak Creek home where the artists will perform snippets of the Sunday program: Ludwig van Beethoven’s Trio Op. 11, for Clarinet, Cello and Piano; Paul Schoenfield’s Trio for Clarinet, Violin, and Piano; and Antonin Dvořák’s Trio in F minor, Op. 65, for Piano, Violin, and Cello. Additional works will be performed and announced during the program that is preceded by appetizers and Arizona wines, and concludes with hot beverages and chocolates in the midst of friends and the festival artists.

“This is a highlight for us,” shared Canellakis. “We look forward each year to working with Bert, getting out of NYC for a week and making great music with our best musical friends while providing a service to Sedona and the region. Our objectives are to build audiences for the future, inspire young musicians, engage a wider swath of the community and accentuate what makes great music great. One of the highlights is the final ARTIST CONVERSATIONS immediately after the Sunday concert, on-stage, where we’ll talk about our residency and field questions from the audience. This is an impromptu experience that allow us to informally share our ideas among those who have been with us during the week. We’re counting the days,” said Canellakis.

For complete information, including tickets to all events and activities including the MEAD program, readers are encouraged to visit www.ChamberMusicSedona.org or call 928.204.2415.

Chamber Music Sedona is supported by the Arizona Commission on the Arts with funding from the State of Arizona and the National Endowment for the Arts, The City of Sedona and the Arizona Community Foundation of Sedona.