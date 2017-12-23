Dan Vega serenades at Bella Vita

On Friday, December 29th and Saturday, December 30th, Bella Vita is proud to present the silky smooth vocals and unique looping guitar work of Dan Vega. Dan’s solo acoustic guitar and voice show features fresh renditions of your favorite Jazz and Pop classics.

His show takes listeners on a sonic journey from the Jazz classics of Frank Sinatra and Michael Buble, to the epic songs of Eric Clapton and Michael Jackson, to the R&B hits of Alicia Keys and Frank Ocean.

With the recent release of his debut solo album, and new and exciting projects in the works, Dan is thrilled to bring his passion of music to Sedona and the Verde Valley. You won’t want to miss this special intimate performance! See Dan inside from 6-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Live music at Bella Vita is offered in their Gold dining room during the Winter months



Bella Vita is located at 6701 W. Hwy 89A at Sedona Pines Resort, two miles West of West Sedona. Please call 928-282-4540 for reservations and information.