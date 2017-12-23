DeVore receives scholarship award

Hannah DeVore, athlete at Mingus Union High School was selected to receive the Better Business Bureau’s Ethical Athlete Scholarship award. This scholarship honors athletes who lead by example and do the right thing no matter who is watching. The scholarship focuses on ethical behavior and a student’s influence on others - teammates, coaches, and fans.
