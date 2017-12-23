Focus on peace and love the perfect antidote to Christmas anxiety

When I woke up a couple mornings ago blown about by a hurricane of anxiety, my feelings cued me to take a look at my thoughts. “Will I accomplish everything I need to do today?” “Will I have enough money for the long haul?” “Will the world deteriorate into war?”

I took the action I usually take at such times – I sat down and became quiet. I reminded myself how the human part of this human being called Marta has a body/mind that loves to create inner hurricanes. The Being part resembles the calm, quiet center of the storm. In the quiet, I realized several things:

1) Shifting to this calm center, though the storm may rage around us, the anxiety stops. Immediately! I found myself in a place of peace. It was as if I had arrived at Christmas. What a gift! Here resides all the guidance and divine inspiration necessary for challenging times.

2) The center has no judgment, no opinions, and no labels for what’s happening. In it, we find the ability to allow, to accept, and to take nothing personally. We rest in a space of love, calm and divine guidance. In uncertain times, we know everything works out for our highest good, no matter what it looks or feels like.

3) Living from this center, we know gratitude as a constant companion. With no expectations or labels about circumstances or people, this gratitude embraces even our irritations and our resistances. The result? Underlying joy and contentment no matter what our circumstances.

4) We can’t lose our center. In the stillness of the center of the hurricane, my journey to the peace of Christmas took only a few minutes. The suffocating anxiety let up, and I breathed easier. Yet even as joy surfaced, the mind tried to pull me back into that heavy place. “This can’t last. You need to try hard not to lose this experience.” Then I remembered we can’t possibly lose it. How can we “lose” something that we are? We simply turn toward it, and it’s always there.

5) Thought structures of anxiety collapse when we stop seeing them as true. Over many years, we learn to believe our doubtful and fearful thoughts. Believing them solidifies them. In questioning their truth, we see we have choices, and our thoughts no longer swoop us into drawn-out emotional hurricanes.

6) In the eye of the storm, we know our true nature. With practice, the journey to our inner Christmas becomes as simple as shifting our focus to the calm center, knowing we are that. Peace and love override our anxiety and turn superficial happiness into deep and permanent joy.

Dr. Marta is a writer and a Life Coach in Communication and Consciousness, residing in the Verde Valley. Contact her at drmartacoach@gmail.com or 928-451-9482.