New Music this week

Eminem – Revival

Aftermath Records

Revival is the upcoming ninth studio album by American rapper Eminem.

The album is scheduled to be released through Aftermath Entertainment, Shady Records and Interscope Records.

Revival features guest appearances from artists Beyoncé, Phresher, Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys, X Ambassadors, Grey, Kehlani, and Pink.

The album’s cover art and release was released on Nov. 8. A short film is set to accompany the album on its release date.

This album contains explicit lyrics.

Tracks include: Walk On Water [feat. Beyoncé], Believe, Chloraseptic [feat. Phresher], Untouchable, River [feat. Ed Sheeran], Remind Me (Intro), Remind Me, Revival (Interlude), Like Home [feat. Alicia Keys], Bad Husband [feat. X Ambassadors], Tragic Endings [feat. Skylar Grey], Framed, Nowhere Fast [feat. Kehlani], Heat, Offended, Need Me [feat. Pink], In Your Head, Castle, Arose.

G-Eazy – The Beautiful & Damned

RCA Records

The Beautiful & Damned is the third studio album by American rapper G-Eazy, set to be released by RCA Records.

It will feature guest appearances from Halsey, Cardi B, ASAP Rocky, Kehlani, Jay Ant, E-40, Charlie Puth and Anna of the North, among others. The album is preceded by two singles; “No Limit” featuring ASAP Rocky and Cardi B and “Him & I” with Halsey. The album’s cover art and release was released on Nov. 8. A short film is set to accompany the album on its release date. The film was directed by Bobby Bruderle alongside G-Eazy, who co-wrote it and will be released as an Apple Music exclusive.

This album contains explicit lyrics.

Tracks include: The Beautiful & Damned, Pray For Me, Him & I (with Halsey), But A Dream, Sober, Legend, No Limit, The Plan, That’s A Lot, Pick Me Up, Gotdamn, Leviathan, Crash & Burn, Summer In December, Charles Brown, No Less, Mama Always Told Me.

N.E.R.D. – No_One Ever Really Dies

Columbia Records Group

No_One Ever Really Dies is the new album from N.E.R.D., and the group’s first album since 2010.

Other guest artists include Kendrick Lamar, Future, Andre’ 3000, M.I.A., Gucci Mane, and Ed Sheeran.

N.E.R.D is an American funk rock band. Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo were signed by Teddy Riley to Virgin Records as a duo, The Neptunes.

After producing songs for several artists throughout the late 1990s and early 2000s, the production duo formed the band with Shay Haley as a side project of The Neptunes in 1999.

This album contains explicit lyrics.

Tracks include: Lemon, Deep Down Body Thurst, Voilà, 1000, Don’t Don’t Do It!, ESP, Lightning Fire Magic Prayer, Rollinem 7’s, Kites, Secret Life Of Tigers, Lifting You.

Collective Soul – Live

Suretone Records

After landing a total of ten #1 hits, moving over 20 million records worldwide, and selling out shows everywhere with a stage, Collective Soul staunchly and proudly remain a rock ‘n’ roll band through and through.

Nowhere is that reassuring fact more apparent than on the first proper live album of the group’s 25-year career, LIVE.

Fittingly, they introduce the collection with a live piano rendition of their biggest hit 1993’s “Shine” — which would be crowned #1 Album Rock Song of 1994, win a Billboard award for “Top Rock Track,” land on VH1’s “100 Greatest Songs of the ‘90s,” and notch Dolly Parton a GRAMMY Award for “Best Vocal Performance” on her 2001 cover.

Tracks include: Heavy, Where The River Flows, Better Now, Precious Declaration, AYTA, Shine, Why Pt. 2, December, Gel, The World I Know, Listen, Confession, Counting The Days, She Said, Needs, Contagious, Run.