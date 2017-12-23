Obituary: Ernest E. Leger 1925-2017

Ernest E. Leger, 92, of Lancaster, Texas, passed away on December 17, 2017 in Texas. He was born on May 27, 1925 in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Ernest served his country in the Air Force during WWII. He retired from Lockheed Martin.

Ernest attended Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. He enjoyed building model planes and flying with R/C clubs.

Ernest was preceded in death by his wife Floria R. Leger and son Jess E. Leger. He is survived by his daughter Theresa B. Leger of Red Oak, Texas; grandson Dustin A. Martin-Stroud (Jeremy) of Red Oak, Texas; granddaughters Christina B. Martin of Littleton, CO and Shara D. Littlefair (Joel) of Pittsboro, NC and 3 great-grandchildren.

Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 700 N. Bill Grey Road in Cottonwood on Thursday, September 28, 2017 at 11:00am.

