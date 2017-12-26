Return On Investment: Mingus Union program helps city bolster work force

COTTONWOOD – As long as she can recall, Sofia Rocha has had an interest in politics.

Fortunately for her, the Mingus Union High School senior earned an internship with Mayor Tim Elinski at Cottonwood’s City Hall.

Since August, Sofia has sought sponsors for the Historic Home and Building Tour, designed a Thank You card for use in public outreach, as well as collected news items to go into the mayor’s newsletter and helped create the newsletter’s draft.

Recently, Sofia’s responsibilities have expanded, as she now works on a plan to update the mural at the Red Rooster Café on Main Street.

“We’re working with local artists and high school artists to add more of a welcoming feel,” Sofia says.

Not a bad return on Mingus Union’s investment – which ironically is the name of the high school’s connecter to the Gear Up Program.

Return on Investment

Each year, Mingus Union creates a work plan for its Gear Up program. A year ago, the Return on Investment idea was born as a collaboration with the City of Cottonwood to “bolster the work force development,” says Gear Up Coordinator Gretchen Wesbrock.

“We sat down and talked about different ideas,” Wesbrock says.

The purpose of the Return on Investment program, Wesbrock says, is to “get students into different businesses and municipalities, not just working, but learning, experiencing meetings and working alongside someone in management positions for skills and mentorships.”

First intern

The first intern, the only intern so far, Sofia’s love of politics made her a natural for working with Mayor Elinski.

“Sofia and I have had a lot of conversations since the seventh grade,” Wesbrock says. “When this opportunity came up, she followed through. She’s extremely mature, hard-working, willing to learn, has a lot of interests.”

Besides managing her 3.83 weighted grade-point average, Sofia also keeps herself busy with the Yavapai Anti-Tobacco Coalition of Youth, which she co-founded while in the seventh grade.

Sofia has also volunteered regularly with the annual Verde River Days, the Teen Maze, Brian Mickelsen Marathon, Cottonwood’s Advisory Commission, as well as theater productions at Mingus Union High School.

Mayor Elinski says that Sofia is “genuine, and very easy to get along with, great qualities when interacting with the public.”

It also helps that Sofia is “organized and follows through with her assigned projects,” the mayor also says.

Growth

It’s one thing to grow up with an interest in politics. It’s another to be prepared to work in a political arena.

Going from zero to working at City Hall can be challenging, Mayor Elinski says.

“Sofia has handled this very well,” he says. “Sometimes there is a project that’ll take weeks to accomplish; other times, something comes up last minute and takes immediate priority. Sofia has learned how to adjust to this pace, and is ready and willing to do whatever needs addressed at the moment, but still remains focused on the long term projects.”

Planning ahead

Though Sofia has spent much of her youth focused on politics, it’s genetic engineering that she plans to gear her future towards.

“I’m learning who I am as a person,” Sofia says. “As a small kid, I wanted to get into politics. With job shadowing and with this internship, politics isn’t something I’d like to do all day, every day.”

Says Mayor Elinski, programs such as Return on Investment “are critical in bridging the need for workforce development and workforce placement.”

“In rural economies, like Cottonwood, we must do everything we can to grow a workforce that is loyal and motivated towards success,” Mayor Elinski says. “I don’t doubt that my intern will earn her degree out of state, and she may cut her teeth in a career far from Cottonwood. But I am hopeful that she will return to the community that treated her with respect, found value in her abilities, and invested in her through this program. That will be our return on our investment, and with the continuation and expansion of programs like this, our economy will reap dividends.”

