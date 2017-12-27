Sheriff’s Office arrests Black Canyon City armed robbery suspect

BLACK CANYON CITY – Tuesday, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Donald Wayne Cruse for the armed robbery of the Black Canyon City 76 Gas Station on Dec. 20.

Cruse, 24, of Black Canyon City, has denied involvement.

“Deputies and detectives had analyzed the security video and developed information based on knowledge of the area, and evidence obtained matching clothing which identified Cruse as the suspect,” stated a YCSO news release.

An ongoing search for Cruse occurred over the next several days without success.

Tuesday, a YCSO detective saw Cruse walking on Bertha Street in Black Canyon City.

“Cruse was carrying a loaded .45 caliber handgun in his waistband, a pair of brass knuckles in a pants pocket, identification belonging to another individual, and a quantity of methamphetamine,” stated the release.

Cruse was arrested and booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center on charges including possession of a defaced deadly weapon, robbery by weapon, and possession of a dangerous drug. He remains in-custody. Bond has not been set as of Wednesday morning.