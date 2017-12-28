Enjoy Holiday Cheer during 1st Friday in the Galleries Tour

Sedona’s finest art galleries invite you to enjoy an evening of special guests, artist receptions and celebrations at their monthly 1st Friday in the Galleries Tour on Friday, Jan. 5, from 5 – 8 p.m. Enjoy holiday festivities with poetry, artist talks, food, drink and more as you reconnect with old friends and make new ones. This month galleries feature a special array of gift possibilities from jewelry and paintings to sculpture and ceramics.

All guests are welcome to attend free of charge and enjoy a visual feast as they move from gallery to gallery. Ample parking is available at all locations.

Highlights of this month’s events include:

ALT Gallery invites the public to browse the curated collection of 5000 art, metaphysical, Native American and other quality out of print books. Original paintings include Tony Abeyta, George Norman, Hessam Abrishami, Howard Hill & Susanne Nyberg. Large collection of final LPs.

Sedona artist, Gala Kraftsow, a Renaissance painter, sculptor, and mosaic master will be unveiling her latest mosaic murals January 5 and 6 at Andrea Smith Gallery. In her latest mosaic collection, Gala has captured the essence of her travels and experiences in glass, gems, beads, stone, shells, and any other object that inspires imagination and beauty.

Creative Gateways explores the question “How do we move beyond?” as expressed through artwork in a variety of mediums in their new exhibit Liberation From Ideation. Featured artwork includes both individual pieces as well as stunning new collaborations between gallery artists. Enjoy special treats and wine as you browse the gallery space.

Gallery of Modern Masters features Modern Masters of the 20th Century: Picasso, Dali, Chagall, Miro and more will be exhibited. Come and see some of the greats and enjoy an artist presentation at 6:30 p.m.

Goldenstein Gallery celebrates the connection between us with their Annual Wisdom Show. This exhibit explores the power of art to inspire, give insight and enhance the way we perceive the world around us. Meet local artists and enjoy special treats.

Honshin Fine Arts Gallery of the Ascending Spirit presents Stone Soul Essence: Jewelry From Natures Heart To Yours. Join them for a celebration of the gallery jewelers and marvel at the natural beauty of stones. This is a rare opportunity to visit with gallery artists and ask questions about their process. Enjoy their acclaimed “Poetry on the Porch” series at 7:30 p.m.

Honshin Fine Art’s Gallery of Wholeness Harmony and Radiance presents The Return of the Zen Cat’s 2018. A celebration of Honshin’s bestselling calendar series Zen Cat which features the artwork and poetry of Nicholas Kirsten Honshin and the Thich Nhat Hahn Calendar series which has used Honshin’s artwork paired with the iconic teacher’s wisdom for the past 18 years. This is a rare opportunity to visit with Honshin and enjoy the story of Zen Cat. “Poetry on the Porch” at 7:30 p.m.

Greg Lawson’s Gallereum in West Sedona presents an international collection of black and white image productions created in modern media and historic silver gelatin stylizations.

James Ratliff Gallery presents new artwork of William Crook, Cary Henrie, and Marlene Rye in a show illuminating the various ways artists’ work revolves around the concept “Out with the Old and in with the New” incorporating former ideas, materials, color palettes and methods with the new as the artists’ works evolve. In addition James Ratliff Gallery will be celebrating the 80th birthday of James Ratliff.

Lanning Gallery opens Phil Lichtenhan: Nesting to unveil the latest pieces from this sculptor who uses found wires and metals to create nests from tiny to human-high. Lichtenhan gives an Artist Talk at 6 p.m. Through Jan. 14.

Mountain Trails Gallery at Tlaquepaque in Sedona celebrates new horizons of 2018 with Winter Light featuring landscape paintings of sparkling snow in Red Rock Country, warm sunrises, and colorful sunsets by award-winning Western artists. Also, story-telling bronze sculpture, still life paintings and figurative realism. New bronze sculpture by Cowboy Artists of America member Dustin Payne.

Rowe Gallery celebrates the New Year. Toast 2018 with a new sculpture, piece of jewelry or oil painting. Come see wildlife artist Julie Chapman’s new horse paintings and other new works from the gallery’s traditional and contemporary southwestern artists. Wine and appetizers will be served.

Sedona Arts Center Sedona Arts Center celebrates the New Year with large scale works by Curt Walters, Gregory Hull, Alan Wolton and Gregory Stocks with ceramics by Mary Heyborne.

Turquoise Tortoise Gallery brings winter warmth to your home with a showcase for its exquisite rugs, runners and pillow covers hand woven by top Zapotec Indian weavers. Weaving Traditions: Escalante Rugs runs through Jan. 14.

For more information on the Sedona Gallery Association please visit www.SedonaGalleryAssociation.com where you can find a complete listing of galleries, events and a printable map to all locations. You can also find them on Facebook.