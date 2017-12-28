Grasshopper basketball needs coaches

Registration has been extended until January 5 for Grasshopper Basketball but coaches are in desperate need. This popular program for 5th – 8th grade boys and girls needs volunteer coaches to function. Camp Verde Parks and Recreation hires game officials and scorekeepers but each team needs one or more volunteer coaches for the real heart of the program.

As a recreational league, teams practice one evening a week and games are on Saturday mornings, all at the Community Gym on Hollamon Street. Coaches don’t have to be basketball experts, just willing to commit their time to help the youth of Camp Verde have fun and learn some basketball. Camp Verde takes care of the fees associated with the background check so if you are interested please contact Parks & Recreation.

This session is for boys and girls in 5th thru 8th grade and is a fun way to learn basketball and teamwork. Co-ed teams of boys and girls are led by those volunteer coaches and grouped by grade level. Smaller sized basketballs are used to make the game more enjoyable and successful for the younger grades.

Registration is only $40 per child and $35 for each additional child from the same family and includes a uniform shirt. Partial scholarships may be available to help those in need courtesy of funding provided by the Kiwanis Club of Camp Verde. Sign-up forms are available through the schools or can be picked up at Parks & Recreation. Return all registration forms to Parks & Recreation by January 5. Games are scheduled to start Saturday, January 20 and the Tournament will finish in early March. For more information, to register or volunteer to coach come to Parks & Recreation at 395 S. Main St., call (928)554-0829 or email us at parks@campverde.az.gov.