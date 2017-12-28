Insidious: The Last Key

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Director: Adam Robitel

Writer: Leigh Whannell

Producers: Jason Blum, Oren Peli, James Wan, et al.

Cast: Kirk Acevedo, Spencer Locke, Josh Stewart, Lin Shaye, Hana Hayes, et. al.

Parapsychologist Dr. Elise Rainier faces her most fearsome and personal haunting yet - in her own family home.

Rated PG-13 for disturbing thematic content, violence and terror, and brief strong language.

Phantom Thread

Focus Features

Director: Paul Thomas Anderson

Writer: Paul Thomas Anderson

Producers: Paul Thomas Anderson, Megan Ellison, Daniel Lupi, et al.

Cast: Vicky Krieps, Daniel Day-Lewis, Lesley Manville, Sue Clark, Joan Brown, et. al.

Set in the glamour of 1950’s post-war London, renowned dressmaker Reynolds Woodcock (Daniel Day-Lewis) and his sister Cyril (Lesley Manville) are at the center of British fashion, dressing royalty, movie stars, heiresses, socialites, debutants and dames with the distinct style of The House of Woodcock.

Rated R for language.