‘Ring in the New Year’ with Jerome Artists’ Cooperative Gallery

The Jerome Artists’ Cooperative Gallery celebrates Jerome’s First Saturday Art walk with an all-member show aptly entitled, “Ringing in the New Year!”

Co-op members are encouraged to display new work which may include work outside their currently juried mediums. This relaxation of media types broadens the range of techniques available to the membership to explore as they share their results during their “Ringing in the New Year” event.

Chris Ryback, a multi-talented artist, takes big steps outside her current work in the Gallery with the introduction of her woven necklace and earring set. This sparkly match invites a glamorous mood and can be worn on any occasion. Made with Czech glass beads and metallic yarn, Chris relates that, “It was a slow process, because the weaving is so tightly done.”

Mark Foltz created a little beauty to add to his line of gourd art at the gallery with his new “Three Feathers” gourd, measuring a mere 6.5” in diameter. Most of Mark Foltz’s gourd art is extremely detailed, and visitors are amazed at their complexity. “Three Feathers” is no exception.

Florence Flynn, a Co-op member for just over nine months, shares a surprising point of view which causes visitors to smile and take note. “‘Cactus Man’ is a Prickly Dude,” says Flynn, “and his friend ‘Goofy Bird’ keeps him in line and brings smiles of wonderment to those who pass him by. “Cactus Man,” she continues, “is part of a series which involves the challenge of working with mannequins to create interesting characters using mixed media on forms. My inner voice keeps repeating: ‘If you paint it, you must sculpt it; if you paint it, you must sculpt it’.” Flynn’s inner voice mantra helps keep her work fresh by encouraging her to explore each of her subjects in depth through multiple approaches. It’s this type of exploration of a subject that heightens Flynn’s awareness and sensitivity to her surroundings. “Now that ‘Cactus Man’ is complete,” Flynn confides, “I envision a whole line of ‘Friends of Cactus Man’ just waiting to emerge.”

“Ringing in the New Year” opens with a reception for the artists on Jan. 6 from 5-8 p.m. at the Jerome Artists’ Cooperative Gallery, 502 N. Main Street, ground floor of the old Hotel Jerome. Refreshments will be served. It is open daily from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. For more information, call 928-639-4276 or send an email to info@jeromecoop.com or visit www.jeromecoop.com.